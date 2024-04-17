Traffic Alert: Street closure in effect after train and car collide in Beverley

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area surrounding a collision between a car and a train in Beverly on Wednesday afternoon.

Hale Street is currently closed between the intersection with Haskell Street and the intersection with Thissell Street after the reported motor vehicle accident, Beverly police shared on social media.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ - Hale Street will be closed until further notice inbound from the intersection of Hale and Haskell Street and outbound from the intersection of Hale and Thissell Streets due to a motor vehicle accident involving a train. Motorists shouldseek alternate routes. — Beverly Police Dept (@BeverlyPD) April 17, 2024

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash and also has a news crew headed to the scene.

