Local

Traffic Alert: Street closure in effect after train and car collide in Beverley

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police lights.

Boy dies: File photo. A toddler died two days after falling out of a third-story hotel window. (Jason Doly/iStock )

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area surrounding a collision between a car and a train in Beverly on Wednesday afternoon.

Hale Street is currently closed between the intersection with Haskell Street and the intersection with Thissell Street after the reported motor vehicle accident, Beverly police shared on social media.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash and also has a news crew headed to the scene.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read