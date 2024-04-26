Traffic Alert: Crews responding to rollover crash in Haverhill on I-495

HAVERHILL, Mass. — MassDOT crews are responding to a rollover crash in Haverhill on I-495.

According to MassDOT the crash happened on I-495 at Exit 108.

The right lane is currently closed.

It is not known if anyone was injured and additional information is not currently available.

Rollover crash #Haverhill I-495-NB at Exit 108. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

