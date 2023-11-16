Busy Boston bridge closed for 2 hours during AM commute as protestors call for Israeli ceasefire

BOSTON — 10:15 a.m. update - The protestors have moved off the BU Bridge and they are now walking on Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

A busy Boston road was shut down as demonstrators call for Israeli ceasefire.

Dozens of of people were demanding Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The BU bridge at Commonwealth Ave was closed for more than two hours. Drivers were forced to seek alternate routes.

Pedestrian traffic is not affected on Commonwealth Ave.

Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, which said it represented members of Jewish community in Boston.

This is not the first protest in Boston, on Sunday, a Pro-Palestinian group marched through Boston and Cambridge calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

