BOSTON — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Boston and Cambridge on Sunday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war continues.

Pro-Palestinian groups marched from Copley Square down Newbury Street and continued over the Mass. Ave. Bridge into Cambridge shutting down several streets. The group passed through with flags and signs that described Israel’s military campaign as “genocide.”

Boston South Asian Coalition were among the groups leading the march and could be heard screaming, “From the sea to the River. Palestine will live forever. End the Occupation Now. End the siege of Gaza Now.”

Pro-Palestinian group marches through Boston, Cambridge calling for ceasefire in Gaza

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

At least 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Forty-six Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

For the second time in four days, U.S. military forces carried out airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, officials said Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group