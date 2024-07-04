Trader Joe’s recalls popular candle over possible fire risk

Mass. — Trader Joe’s is recalling a popular candle over a possible fire risk.
The grocery chain says its mango tangerine-scented candle (SKU# 56879) may have an unexpected burn pattern, the company said.
The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a safety risk.
Customers are being urged to discard the candle or return it for a full refund.
Anyone with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group