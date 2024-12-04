Local

Tractor trailer driver apparently trapped after taking down pole in Lowell

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Tractor trailer driver apparently trapped after taking down pole in Lowell
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer is apparently trapped after crashing into a pole in Lowell Wednesday.

The cab of the truck was wrapped in wires after taking down a pole on Quebec Street Wednesday afternoon.

Although the crash reportedly occurred hours before, the driver of the tractor-trailer was still sitting in the cabin of the truck just after 6:30 p.m. as the vehicle sat parked, halfway through an incomplete turn.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read