Tractor trailer driver apparently trapped after taking down pole in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer is apparently trapped after crashing into a pole in Lowell Wednesday.

The cab of the truck was wrapped in wires after taking down a pole on Quebec Street Wednesday afternoon.

Although the crash reportedly occurred hours before, the driver of the tractor-trailer was still sitting in the cabin of the truck just after 6:30 p.m. as the vehicle sat parked, halfway through an incomplete turn.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group