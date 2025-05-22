Towns along Mass. coast bracing for flooding, wind damage from rare spring nor’easter

SCITUATE, Mass. — Coastal towns along the South Shore of Massachusetts are bracing for flooding and wind damage from Thursday’s rare springtime nor’easter.

Boats still remained in Scituate Harbor on Thursday morning, ready to face the storm head-on. The town did recommend that boat owners tie them down.

Across town, crews have been out preparing and making sure things like catch basins are clear. They know the mix of heavy rain and high tides could cause for a mess.

Expected wind gusts up to 50 mph could drive water way up onto beaches and pull plenty of fresh sand back into the Atlantic.

Local business owners are concerned about the impact flooding have on their stores.

“I put out some flowers out this week to make it look really nice back here, but now I’m concerned with the wind and things like that," Frank Qualtieri of Rocco’s Barber Shop said.

Scituate Town Manager Jim Boudreau added, “Good news is, it’s not really the beach season yet, so we don’t have a lot of beach equipment out.”

Homeowners have been warned to prepare for strong surf and the potential for power outages.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group