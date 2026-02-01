Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell after storm hits coast of Mass.

The National Weather Service on Sunday published an updated list of snowfall reports from Sunday’s coastal storm that brought wind and minor coastal flooding to the Cape and the Islands.

Places like Nantucket saw winds up to 60 mph, while most of Massachusetts did not see any effects from the storm.

Although the system did fortunately not hit most of the state like last week’s snowstorm, temperatures continue to be well below average for this time of year.

Below is a look at updated snowfall reports as of 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NWS:

Gloucester: 2.5″

Rockport: 2″

West Hanson: 1.5″

Marshfield: 1.5″

North Scituate: 1.5″

West Gloucester: 1.5″

Duxbury: 1.2″

Northeast Rockport: 1″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

