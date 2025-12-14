Town-by-town reports: List of Sunday snow totals in Massachusetts

A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday across southeastern Massachusetts, where snow was accumulating throughout the morning.
The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.
In the advisory, the National Weather Service warned of slippery road conditions.
"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the NWS wrote.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected, but localized amounts of 5 to 6 inches were possible along the South Coast and Cape Cod, according to the NWS.
Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, per the NWS:
Barnstable County
- Falmouth: 2.5 inches
- Truro: 2 inches
- Yarmouth: 2 inches
- Sandwich: 2 inches
- Mashpee: 2 inches
- Bourne: 1.9 inches
- Pocasset: 1.9 inches
- Dennis: 1.6 inches
- Barnstable: 1.5 inches
- Hyannis: 1.2 inches
- Orleans: 1.2 inches
Bristol County
- Mattapoisett: 2 inchces
- Fairhaven: 2 inches
- Bliss Corner: 2 inches
- Somerset: 1.7 inches
- Dartmouth: 1.5 inches
- Dighton: 1.5 inches
- Swansea: 1.5 inches
- Westport: 1 .2 inches
Dukes County
- West Tisbury: 2.1 inches
Plymouth County
- Wareham: 1.8 inches
- Plymouth: 1.3 inches
Most other parts of the state had seen an inch or less of snow.
For more on the Sunday snow forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.
