Town-by-town reports: List of Sunday snow totals in Massachusetts

A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday across southeastern Massachusetts, where snow was accumulating throughout the morning.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

In the advisory, the National Weather Service warned of slippery road conditions.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the NWS wrote.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected, but localized amounts of 5 to 6 inches were possible along the South Coast and Cape Cod, according to the NWS.

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, per the NWS:

Barnstable County

Falmouth: 2.5 inches

Truro: 2 inches

Yarmouth: 2 inches

Sandwich: 2 inches

Mashpee: 2 inches

Bourne: 1.9 inches

Pocasset: 1.9 inches

Dennis: 1.6 inches

Barnstable: 1.5 inches

Hyannis: 1.2 inches

Orleans: 1.2 inches

Bristol County

Mattapoisett: 2 inchces

Fairhaven: 2 inches

Bliss Corner: 2 inches

Somerset: 1.7 inches

Dartmouth: 1.5 inches

Dighton: 1.5 inches

Swansea: 1.5 inches

Westport: 1 .2 inches

Dukes County

West Tisbury: 2.1 inches

Plymouth County

Wareham: 1.8 inches

Plymouth: 1.3 inches

Most other parts of the state had seen an inch or less of snow.

