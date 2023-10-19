Topgolf announces opening date for its first Massachusetts location

CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf on Thursday announced the official opening date for its first Massachusetts location.

The state’s first Topgolf venue at 777 Dedham St. in Canton will open its doors on Friday, Nov. 3.

“Opening our first venue in Massachusetts is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to introduce our style of play to the Boston area. There’s been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we’re so excited to see it come to life,” Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said in a statement.

The Canton location, which marks Topgolf’s 84th outdoor space in the United States, features 90 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can gather.

The venue is also equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance, and other metrics. Players can also partake in lessons through Topgolf’s coach program, led by the venue’s director of instruction.

In addition to point-scoring golf games, golfers will also be entertained by the venue’s chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, rooftop terrace, outdoor patio, and family-friendly programs.

“It is truly an honor to welcome the newest Topgolf venue in the northeast to our town of Canton. I’ve had the pleasure of working with many truly amazing people from Topgolf,” Town of Canton Vice Chair John J. Connolly said in a statement. “This venue will be a huge benefit to our residents, with the creation of several hundred jobs. We look forward to working with Topgolf to ensure they are the premier entertainment destination in the Boston area and beyond.”

Topgolf Canton will employ 400 people and offer half-off gameplay on Tuesdays.

Construction of this location involved the redevelopment of the former Cumberland Farms distribution center.

Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Canton, Massachusetts Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Canton, Massachusetts

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group