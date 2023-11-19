Local

Toddler flown to hospital after falling out of shopping cart in Sudbury

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Toddler flown to hospital after falling out of shopping cart in Sudbury (Wayland Fire Department)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

WAYLAND, Mass — A toddler had to be flown to a hospital after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury Sunday.

Members of the Wayland Fire Department helped to transport the 2-year-old to the Wayland Town Hall where the patient was then flown to a Boston hospital.

The severity of the child’s injuries are not known at this time.

Wayland Fire posted video on social media of the medical helicopter taking to the skies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read