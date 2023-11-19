Toddler flown to hospital after falling out of shopping cart in Sudbury

WAYLAND, Mass — A toddler had to be flown to a hospital after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury Sunday.

Members of the Wayland Fire Department helped to transport the 2-year-old to the Wayland Town Hall where the patient was then flown to a Boston hospital.

The severity of the child’s injuries are not known at this time.

Wayland Fire posted video on social media of the medical helicopter taking to the skies.

Wayland crews responded to Sudbury for the transport of 2 year old child who fell from shopping cart. Wayland ambulance transported to Wayland Town Hall to landing zone. Life flight transported 1 patient to Boston. pic.twitter.com/1kRPNE9p8d — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) November 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

