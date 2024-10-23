The holidays are fast approaching, and shoppers in Boston will be spending a little more this year.

New data from Deloitte shows the average shopper in the Boston area will spend $1,955 for the holidays this year, up 4% from 2023. That number includes spending on gifts, parties, and other holiday-related purchases.

The Deloitte survey finds 7-in-10 Boston shoppers blame higher prices for their increased holiday spending. But they’re also hopeful. Around 42% of Boston shoppers said they expect the economy to improve next year, a notable upward swing from just 27% last year.

‘Tis the Season: Boston shoppers to shell out more for the holidays (Deloitte)

Shoppers are also targeting those Black Friday deals – 75% said they will do at least some holiday shopping during Thanksgiving week, up from 59% last year. The most popular gifts are expected to be clothing, accessories, and experiences – such as concert tickets or travel. The survey found gift cards likely to be less popular this year.

Only 25% of Boston respondents said they expect to host a holiday gathering this season, but those who do will have plenty of company to keep them busy. The survey found Bostonians plan to invite an average of 12 guests, and 41% of hosts will ask their guests to bring food or beverages to offset the cost of the gathering.

