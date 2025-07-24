Three people transported to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Taunton.

Taunton police say that around 1 p.m. on Thursday, they recieved a report of a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries within the area of Cohannet and Silver streets.

Once on the scene, officers found that the crash involved two cars and a motorcycle/scooter.

The driver of the motorcycle/scooter, a 16-year-old boy from Taunton, was medlighted to a local trauma center. The passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Taunton, was transported to Morton Hospital.

One of the drivers of the cars, a 2018 Toyota RAV4, was an 81-year-old woman from Taunton who was not transported to a hospital.

The driver of the second car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, was a 51-year-old woman from Taunton. She was also transported to Morton Hospital.

Taunton police, alongside assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, are currently investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

