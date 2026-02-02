Three people hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning, prompting a response from the Attleboro Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Interstate 95 North near mile marker 4 around 5:35 a.m. to reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Once on scene, crews found three vehicles: one in the median and two on the shoulder of the highway.

Firefighters began to use hydraulic tools to remove a woman in her 30’s, who was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The second vehicle was found in a snowbank off the road near a patch of trees. The driver, a man in his 20’s, was removed from the vehicle after crews removed trees and branches to get to him. He was also transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The third driver, a woman in her 50s, was able to get out of her vehicle on her own. She was also transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

All three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As crews worked at the scene, the breakdown lane and two travel lanes were temporarily closed to provide a safe work area.

“We were receiving multiple calls reporting this crash at different locations along the highway,” said District Chief Michael Maitland. “Out of an abundance of caution, we deployed additional crews along with Massachusetts State Police to check other areas of I-95 to ensure there were no additional incidents. No other crashes were found. Our firefighters operated quickly and methodically in challenging conditions to safely reach and remove the trapped occupants and ensure everyone received medical attention.”

The North Attleborough Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

