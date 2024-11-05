Three hospitalized after fire erupts at home in Rye, NH

RYE, NH — Three people were hospitalized after a fire erupted at a home in Rye, NH.

On Tuesday, November 5, around 1:20 a.m., Rye Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 1595 Ocean Blvd. for reports of a building fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a home, that was under construction and unoccupied, fully engulfed in flames.

A neighboring home, that was occupied at the time, was also engulfed in flames due to strong wind patterns, fire officials said.

Firefighters immediately made entry into the occupied home and were able to safely rescue three residents. Crews then made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to stop the spread of the flames from traveling to other properties.

All three residents of the nearby home were transported to Portsmouth Hospital, and have since been released.

There were no other injuries to report.

Crews remained on scene monitoring for hotspots and waiting for additional equipment to arrive to do a final extinguish of the scene.

The occupied home has been declared uninhabitable, and all three residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

An underground propane tank was also affected by the fire, officials said. The tank is currently in stable condition, but firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor the tank until it loses its contents as a precaution.

There are no immediate concerns to the community.

Residents should expect Ocean Boulevard to remain closed or obstructed through Nov. 5.

Mutual aid was provided by the Portsmouth, Seabrook, Hampton, North Hampton, Greenland, New Castle, Kittery, Newington, Newmarket, and Stratham Fire Departments.

“I am immensely proud of the crews who initially responded and acted quickly and aided in the rescue of three residents,” said Chief Cotreau. “This incident emphasizes the importance of our mutual aid partners in assisting during serious incidents. We are extremely thankful to everyone who assisted in this fire. This was a strong job done by all.”

The fire remains under investigation by Rye Fire and Rescue and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group