Thousands line streets as Medfield marks 375th anniversary

MEDFIELD, Mass. — The town of Medfield celebrated its 375th anniversary on Saturday.

Thousands of residents lined the streets for a 2-mile-long grand parade.

The celebration featured bands, historic re-enactments, antique cars food trucks and marching groups.

After the parade, residents were invited to the “Party in the Park” to enjoy live music on the lawn.

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