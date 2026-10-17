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Thousands line streets as Medfield marks 375th anniversary

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Members of the marching band walking in the parade on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.
Town of Medfield anniversary
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

MEDFIELD, Mass. — The town of Medfield celebrated its 375th anniversary on Saturday.

Thousands of residents lined the streets for a 2-mile-long grand parade.

The celebration featured bands, historic re-enactments, antique cars food trucks and marching groups.

After the parade, residents were invited to the “Party in the Park” to enjoy live music on the lawn.

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