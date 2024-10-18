Thousands gather to shine a light into the darkness of cancer

BOSTON — Thousands of people gathered at Boston Common Thursday to shine light in the darkness of cancer.

“This is very touching, very sensitive and very emotional for me,” said Jessica Smith, a mother of four.

It was an emotional night for so many, especially for those still battling blood cancer.

Smith says her daughter Jada Lynn was diagnosed with cancer just a few days after her 3rd birthday in September.

“As soon as looking at her, they knew something was wrong with our three-year-old, so we’ve been in the hospital since, living there, you know, it’s kinda hard with having three other kids,” said Smith.

The crowd, holding red lanterns to show support for those battling cancer.

Those with gold lanterns were honoring someone who died from it, and those with white lights are proud to be survivors.

“I’m happy to be here supporting the cause you know, with my survivor lantern, my daughter will be here soon to join me in the walk,” said Jim Curtis.

Curtis has been cancer-free for 15 years now.

“So grateful for all these years of survivorship,” said Curtis.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has been hosting ‘Light the Night’ every fall to raise money and awareness to end blood cancer.

It’s a night that can make a huge impact for people like Jada.

“It’s gonna be a two-year road for her with battling chemo for a year or so, going from there we’re just taking it pretty much one second at a time and just praying for the best for her,” said Smith.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society says this event in Boston has raised more than 8 million dollars over the last few years.

