‘Thought it was an airplane’: South Shore woman’s home hit for 4th time after car goes flying

AVON, Mass. — A dramatic crash that was caught on camera sent a car airborne on the South Shore, damaging a woman’s home before landing in a neighboring yard early Thursday morning.

Newly released video shows the vehicle leaving Page Street in Avon, striking the front of a house, and continuing through the air before coming down in the driveway next door.

Homeowner Donna Uminski said she was jolted awake by the crash.

“I heard a very loud crash — I thought an airplane hit my house,” Uminski said. “I screamed for my son. He was trapped upstairs because the front door was lying on the stairs. The windows were knocked in.”

Plywood now covers Uminski’s shattered front door and windows, while debris from the car remains scattered across her front lawn. At first, she said, she didn’t even realize a car was responsible.

“I couldn’t find a car,” she said. “There was a bumper in the snowbank, but I guess the car was airborne. It went all the way into my neighbor’s yard in between two small trees.”

The car landed in the driveway of Uminski’s neighbor, Manny DeSousa, narrowly missing parked vehicles.

“The good thing is we didn’t park there,” DeSousa said. “Usually we have two cars there.”

Both residents say there were two people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and they believe neither occupant was seriously injured.

“I thought the people were dead,” DeSousa said. “They were lucky. If they hit those trees, they would be dead — the impact was unbelievable.”

While the incident stunned homeowners, neighbors say this stretch of road has seen similar crashes before.

“This has happened often enough here,” DeSousa said. “It’s not the first time. Sometimes they hit my columns and knock them down. I think speed is the case.”

Uminski says this marks the fourth time her home has been struck by a vehicle, raising renewed concerns about safety along the roadway.

No official information has been released about charges or the cause of the crash.

