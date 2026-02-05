Car goes airborne, slams into home in Avon

AVON, Mass, — An investigation is underway in Avon after a car went airborne and crashed into a home on Page Street.

Video from the scene early Thursday morning shows the front of the home torn apart, with siding ripped off, a window smashed inward, and the front door damaged.

The vehicle came to rest in the neighbors yard, with its front end heavily crushed and all airbags deployed.

Homeowner Donna Uminski says she woke to chaos and confusion.

This is the fourth time a vehicle has struck her house.

“I thought a plane maybe was on my house because I couldn’t find a car,” Uminski said. “Then I said, maybe it collapsed from snow. I really had no idea what was going on until I saw the bumper. And when I saw the bumper in the snow, I knew there must be a car somewhere. And then I just prayed that everybody would be okay, whatever was happening.”

Uminski believes two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and says she’s been told both are expected to recover.

The home has since been boarded up. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

