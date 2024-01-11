‘This was overdue’: Sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy shares thoughts on what future holds for NE

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly done in New England, and reaction is pouring in.

Longtime sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe joined Boston 25 Morning News to share his thoughts on what the future holds for the Patriots without Belichick

“This was overdue. I think that after Monday when Bill said I have a contract which he’s never done before, he was kind of laying down the rules of the week here and they were gonna have to resolve this,” Shaughnessy said in an interview with Boston 25.

Shaughnessy then continued to speak about how he thought that Belichick wanted to stay in New England, but change had to be made.

“This had to change, and I think that the sooner the better, I think the decisions were made mid-season, they saw where this was going and it just became awkward toward the end.”

Boston 25 Anchor Gene Lavanchy asked Shaughnessy where Bill Belichick fits in.

“They’ll be a statue of Bill Belichick in some time and he deserves that,” Shaughnessy said. “24 years man, 9 Super Bowls, 13 AFC Championships, 17 Division Titles, all these wins really put him on the map in a big way.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are set to speak at noon today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

