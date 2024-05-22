‘This isn’t Yogi Bear’: Oxford Police warn residents of black bear spotted in the area

OXFORD, Mass. — Police in one Worcester County town are urging residents to put away their pic-a-nic baskets after a black bear was spotted on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the bear was seen roaming around the area of 30 Prospect Street in North Oxford.

“Keep a close watch on your pets, young children and watch yourselves if you’re outside,” police wrote in a social media post. “This isn’t Yogi the Bear! He’s searching bird feeders and trash looking for some food.”

Black bears are generally not aggressive towards humans but can become dangerous if they feel threatened.

Residents are reminded to be smarter than the average bear and keep both trash cans and bird feeders secured.

“If you see a bear or notice any unusual wildlife activity, please contact the Oxford Police Department at (508) 987-0156,” authorities said.

