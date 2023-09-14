‘This is not Lynn, Lynn city of sin!’: Lynn residents fed up with violence

LYNN, Mass. — Parents in Lynn say the violence in their community has gone too far after shots were fired dangerously close to Lynn Vocational Technical Institute.

The barrage of gunfire at Commercial and Neptune Streets happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It prompted a lockdown at Lynn Tech, where students walk outside throughout the school day to get to an annex building.

Lynn Police said the shots were not aimed at the school and that the shooting was not random.

Lynn shooting suspect (Lynn Police Department)

That reassurance did not bring any comfort to the families who came together for a community meeting later in the night.

“This is not Lynn, Lynn city of sin!”,” said Danielle Sims-Sanchez, whose stepdaughter attends Lynn Tech. “The violence is getting out of control in this city.”

Sims-Sanchez told Boston 25 News she was terrified when she learned that shots had been fired in close proximity to her stepdaughter’s school.

“It was heartbreaking and it was scary and what you want to do is run to them,” she said. “Somebody could’ve lost their child today.”

Parents discussed the importance of families leaning on each other during what some view as an unsettling time in the community.

“What comes out of this, I don’t know, but something needs to happen,” said Michael Satterwhite, a former Lynn School Committee member.

Surveillance video from a convenience store near Lynn Tech shows the dramatic moments that put innocent lives at risk.

Two men are seen getting out of a black Lexus.

One tries to get into an open U-Haul truck before dashing into the convenience store.

The other exits the driver’s seat, walks around to the other side of the car and then starts shooting.

Surveillance video shows Lynn suspect running after daytime shooting that triggered lockdown

Investigators believe he was aiming at a white Toyota Camry that drove away.

There were no reported injuries.

“We are not going to tolerate this kind of violence in proximity to our schools or anywhere in our community,” said Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson.

The gunman who ran away on foot has been identified by police as 23-year-old Anthony “Bucky” Gutierrez.

He remained at large as of late Wednesday night.

Police said the passenger who exited the vehicle moments before the shots were unleashed has been taken into custody.

Authorities are still looking for the Toyota Camry they believe was the target of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group