Things to do in Massachusetts this wekeend

Mass. — Easter weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25 has a few ideas.

Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus

Maybe you can’t run off and join the circus, but you can be in the audience anyway at the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus. Performances are already underway at the Agganis Arena in Boston there are several weekend show times to choose from, and you can catch the high-flying acts through next weekend.

Holi Mela Festival of Colors

If you’re looking to celebrate the arrival of spring, you can be part of the Hindu celebration of Holi at Adams Park in Roslindale this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Holi is often referred to as the festival of colors, and you can experience the music, dance, food, and color play during this event. You can purchase tickets for food and color in advance.

Bow Market Easter Egg Hunt

Easter is this Sunday! If you’re looking to celebrate by doing something festive, kids are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt at Bow Market in Somerville on Easter Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. You can also snag a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group