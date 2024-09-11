These are the top colleges in Massachusetts according to a new ranking

Forbes has released its ranking of America’s Top Colleges and several Massachusetts colleges made the Top 100 list.
Forbes’ annual list showcases 500 schools that produce successful, high-earning, and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.
Of the 500 schools ranked, 30 are in Massachusetts, with 11 making it to the top 100.
The #1 spot did not go to a school in Massachusetts. Princeton University in New Jersey took the top spot for the second year in a row. Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked third, and Harvard University ranked eighth.
These are the Massachusetts colleges that made the top 100 list:
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
8. Harvard University
17. Williams College
23. Wellesley College
24. Amherst College
52. Tufts University
53. Boston University
59. Boston College
69. Franklin W Olin College of Engineering
73. Northeastern University
96. Babson College
To view the full ranking, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group