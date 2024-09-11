Local

These are the top colleges in Massachusetts according to a new ranking

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

MIT CAMBRIDGE, MA - OCTOBER 10: Massachusetts Institute of Technology students play football outside the Maclaurin building October 10, 2003 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by William B. Plowman/Getty Images) (William B. Plowman/Getty Images)

Forbes has released its ranking of America’s Top Colleges and several Massachusetts colleges made the Top 100 list.

Forbes’ annual list showcases 500 schools that produce successful, high-earning, and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.

Of the 500 schools ranked, 30 are in Massachusetts, with 11 making it to the top 100.

The #1 spot did not go to a school in Massachusetts. Princeton University in New Jersey took the top spot for the second year in a row. Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked third, and Harvard University ranked eighth.

These are the Massachusetts colleges that made the top 100 list:

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8. Harvard University

17. Williams College

23. Wellesley College

24. Amherst College

52. Tufts University

53. Boston University

59. Boston College

69. Franklin W Olin College of Engineering

73. Northeastern University

96. Babson College

To view the full ranking, visit the link here.

Most Read