These are the top 25 school districts in Massachusetts, according to new ranking

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Public Schools was named the best school district in Massachusetts in a new ranking.

Niche recently released its “2024 Best School Districts in Massachusetts,” a ranking that evaluates schools and districts based on statistics and reviews.

An “A+” was awarded to the Hopkinton district, which has 4,006 enrolled students and a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. Niche noted that 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 78% in reading.

Hopkinton Public Schools was also named the best place to teach in Massachusetts.

The top 25 school districts on Niche’s list ranked as follows:

  1. Hopkinton Public Schools
  2. Weston Public Schools
  3. Brookline Public Schools
  4. Dover-Sherborn Regional School District
  5. Newton Public Schools
  6. Wellesley Public Schools
  7. Belmont Public Schools
  8. Wayland Public Schools
  9. Lexington Public Schools
  10. Winchester Public Schools
  11. Westboro Public Schools
  12. Shrewsbury Public Schools
  13. Westford Public Schools
  14. Sharon Public Schools
  15. Needham Public Schools
  16. Westwood Public Schools
  17. Harvard Public Schools
  18. Amherst-Pelham Regional School District
  19. Cambridge Public Schools
  20. Bedford Public Schools
  21. Acton-Boxboro Regional School District
  22. Lynnfield Public Schools
  23. Natick Public Schools
  24. Medfield Public Schools
  25. Duxbury Public Schools

Niche said its 2024 ranking is based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. SAT/ACT scores were removed from this year’s rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process.

To view the full ranking that includes 239 public schools in Massachusetts, click here.

