These are the top 25 school districts in Massachusetts, according to new ranking

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Public Schools was named the best school district in Massachusetts in a new ranking.

Niche recently released its “2024 Best School Districts in Massachusetts,” a ranking that evaluates schools and districts based on statistics and reviews.

An “A+” was awarded to the Hopkinton district, which has 4,006 enrolled students and a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. Niche noted that 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 78% in reading.

Hopkinton Public Schools was also named the best place to teach in Massachusetts.

The top 25 school districts on Niche’s list ranked as follows:

Hopkinton Public Schools Weston Public Schools Brookline Public Schools Dover-Sherborn Regional School District Newton Public Schools Wellesley Public Schools Belmont Public Schools Wayland Public Schools Lexington Public Schools Winchester Public Schools Westboro Public Schools Shrewsbury Public Schools Westford Public Schools Sharon Public Schools Needham Public Schools Westwood Public Schools Harvard Public Schools Amherst-Pelham Regional School District Cambridge Public Schools Bedford Public Schools Acton-Boxboro Regional School District Lynnfield Public Schools Natick Public Schools Medfield Public Schools Duxbury Public Schools

Niche said its 2024 ranking is based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more. SAT/ACT scores were removed from this year’s rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process.

To view the full ranking that includes 239 public schools in Massachusetts, click here.

