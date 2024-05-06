19-year-old extradited back to U.S. to face charges in fatal 2022 crash that killed Uxbridge teen

UPTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old man has been extradited back to the United States to face manslaughter and other charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed another teenager in Upton in 2022, the district attorney said Monday.

Gabriel Dias De Holanda, who was living in Bellingham at the time of the crash, is expected to be arraigned in Milford District Court on Monday on charges in connection with the Aug. 6, 2022 crash that killed Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said.

Dias De Holanda left the country for Brazil two days after the deadly crash, and he was arrested in London on Dec. 22, 2023 after State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office learned he had traveled to the United Kingdom, Early said.

On Friday, Dias De Holanda was escorted back to the United States by the U.S. Marshals Service, after he consented to extradition at a hearing in London on Feb. 22, and the United Kingdom subsequently ordered his extradition.

Dias De Holanda is charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent driving, motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, negligent driving of a motor vehicle, reckless driving of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Early said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022, Upton Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single car crash on Glenview Way.

Dias De Holanda, then 18, was driving the 2019 Acura ILX sedan that was traveling north on Glenview Street before the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the front passenger side, police said at the time.

Jacob Osanya Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge (GoFundMe)

The car overturned and Osanya, the front seat passenger, was trapped inside. Emergency responders removed Osanya from the Acura, and sent him by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead, Early said.

Four other occupants of the Acura, including Dias De Holanda, were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, Early said.

Two days after the crash, Upton Police and state police learned that Dias De Holanda, a Brazilian national who had been living with his family in Bellingham at the time of the crash, had traveled to Brazil, a country which does not extradite its own nationals, Early said.

In December, state police detectives learned that Dias De Holanda was traveling to the United Kingdom, from where he was extradited.

Upton Police, the State Police Detectives assigned to Early’s office, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the case.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Marshals Service, and United Kingdom authorities “provided substantial assistance” in the extradition of Dias De Holanda from the United Kingdom, Early said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

