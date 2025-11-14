Teen killed in violent rollover wreck in southern New Hampshire town

PELHAM, N.H. — A teenager was killed in a violent rollover wreck in a town in southern New Hampshire on Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 497 Mammoth Road in Pelham around 9 p.m. found a 19-year-old man unresponsive and trapped in a mangled 2019 Volkswagen Jetta that had struck a utility pole, according to the Pelham Police Department.

The driver, a resident of Pelham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators noted that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Liberty Utilities had to cut power to the area to allow first responders to access the vehicle.

Police warned motorists that Mammoth Road between the areas of Bush Hill Road and Tenney Road would be closed for “an extended period” because repairs were ongoing Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Pelham Police Sgt. Ryan Donovan at 603-635-2411.

