Teen killed, two others injured following single-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Falmouth

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
One teen is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Falmouth on Friday.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office, around 4 p.m. State police officers received multiple calls for a single-vehicle crash on Route 28 North, at mile marker 55.6, in Falmouth.

Upon arrival, first responders house a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with catastrophic damage.

One occupant of the vehicle, a teen was located underneath the vehicle and was determined to be no longer viable for resuscitation.

Two other occupants were located injured outside the vehicle. One individual was med-flighted to a trauma center and a second individual was transferred to a Boston hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

Additional information is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

