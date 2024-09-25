Teen girl arrested for arson, found with gasoline can after house fire in Massachusetts, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for arson after police said she was found standing next to a gasoline can at a large house fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Police did not identify the girl because she is a juvenile.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling the 500 block of Union Street when they saw a large fire around a multi-family home, police said in a statement.

Officers found the teenage suspect standing next to a gasoline can, police said.

She began to run “and officers detained her while simultaneously putting out the fire that was igniting around the house,” police said.

A total of 16 people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and all got out safely, police said.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

