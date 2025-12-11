Teen flown to hospital after being thrown from hood of moving car on South Shore

DUXBURY, Mass. — A teenager involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend was flown to the hospital after he was thrown from the hood of a moving car on the South Shore early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the area of Chandler Street in Duxbury found a 19-year-old Pembroke man lying in the road with serious injuries, according to Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone.

“Through interviews with several witnesses, officers learned that the individual had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Chandler Street to confront her current boyfriend,” Carbone wrote in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

During an ensuing altercation, police say it appears that the 19-year-old jumped on the hood of a vehicle and was thrown from it as it moved.

Police made no mention of any arrests or whether charges are expected.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

