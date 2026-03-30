Swansea school bus driver fired after allegedly urinating on bus with kids onboard

SWANSEA, Mass. — A Swansea school bus driver is off the job after allegedly peeing while taking students to school.

The 71-year-old driver, who was not identified, was bringing students in kindergarten and second grade to Hoyle Elementary School when he told the children to move to the back of the bus.

Swansea school officials say the driver then allegedly relieved himself by urinating in the front seat.

When the driver dropped the students off at school, some of the children then told their teachers about the unusual behavior,

Swansea school officials say no students apparently saw the actual act of urination.

The driver is an employee of Amaral Bus Company and Swansea Public Schools Superintendent Scott Holcomb said they will review its relationship with the company. He also informed the company that the driver has been fired from operating buses for Swansea schools.

Swansea police are investigating the incident as well.

“This is a matter we take extremely seriously. This type of behavior in the presence of children, especially young children, is unacceptable, and we will continue to look into the incident,” Swansea Public Schools Superintendent Scott Holcomb and Police Chief Mark Foley said in a joint statement.

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