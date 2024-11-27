Teen arrested in connection with deadly crash in Dorchester in June

BOSTON — A teen has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Dorchester in June.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 24 Fifield Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on June 28 for a report that a car had crashed into a building.

Upon arrival, officers found the passenger of the vehicle, an adult male with a broken leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was found non-viable and was pronounced on scene. The driver was identified as Edwin Diaz-Geraldo, 20, of Brighton.

On Tuesday, November 26 police were conducting an investigation in the area of Homer Street. Officers were aware that a 16-year-old Juvenile male was wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say that officers observed two individuals enter the rear of a motor vehicle, with one believed to be the suspect in the crash investigation.

Officers followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop on Neptune Road. Officers removed the suspect from the vehicle, and placed him into handcuffs.

Officers also recovered a firearm with thirteen rounds in it.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group