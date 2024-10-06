Teamsters Local 25 delivering hurricane relief supplies to North Carolina

BOSTON — Teamsters Local 25 have begun their journey to deliver hurricane relief supplies to North Carolina.

A truck loaded with relief supplies departed from the Teamsters Local 25 CDL Truck Driving School in Tewksbury at 7 a.m.

The truck is filled with water and baby wipes and headed to Asheville, North Carolina to help residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. The supplies donated by Stop & Shop will be dropped off at Local 61 in Asheville.

This mission comes a week after Hurricane Helene tore through the U.S. Southeast and devastated western North Carolina with heavy rains and severe flooding, causing fatalities, power outages and leaving a path of destruction. It also comes as Tropical Storm Milton is expected to make landfall as a hurricane later this week.

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 12,000 members and their families in Greater Boston and Southern New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

