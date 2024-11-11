NORTH SHORE — Teachers in three North Shore towns could start facing fines if strikes continue.

Negotiations are back on Monday in Beverly, Marblehead, and Gloucester as teachers are on the picket lines after no deal was reached on Sunday night.

The Beverly Teachers Association says they’re holding on to the most important issues to their members and students.

Teachers say negotiations with the district were limited Sunday.

Demands have consisted of better wages and benefits for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as paid parental leave.

The union says the school committee’s proposal for paraprofessionals would increase their pay to $28,000 a year, but the school committee reported a tentative agreement was met on school community health and safety.

Similar conversations are happening in Gloucester; however, their union says the school committee won’t even address many of their proposals until the union makes concessions on wages.

Marblehead teachers say the school committee was unavailable to bargain Sunday, hoping to meet them at the negotiating table this morning.

“This is unconscionable,” said MEA President Jonathan Heller after the MEA bargaining team showed up Sunday morning to begin a bargaining session scheduled by a state-appointed mediator only to have no representative from the School Committee show up.”

Beverly’s teachers are back at the bargaining table at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Gloucester has until 10 a.m. to decide if they will continue striking and start facing fines as it is illegal to strike in the state, and Marblehead teachers are back to bargaining at 10 a.m. on Monday. They have already announced students will not be in school on Tuesday.

All teachers from the three towns plan to hold a solidarity rally at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group