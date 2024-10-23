‘Targeting homes’: Haverhill man arrested for stealing packages in Easton neighborhoods, police say

EASTON, Mass. — A Haverhill man has been arrested for stealing packages in Easton and surrounding neighborhoods in what police are calling a “recent surge” in similar thefts.

Aneudy Jose Nunez-Diaz, 26, was charged with larceny under $1,200, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and other offenses, police said in a statement on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, Easton detectives conducting surveillance in the area saw a man suspected of stealing a package from a residence, police said.

Detectives found a package containing an Apple iPhone concealed on the man, later identified as Nunez-Diaz.

“Multiple other packages were also recovered which were stolen from neighboring towns,” police said.

Police advised residents “to remain vigilant” due to a recent increase in package thefts in the community.

“Thieves are actively targeting homes, particularly those with deliveries left on doorsteps or porches,” police said.

To protect your packages, police offered the following tips:

Track deliveries: Use tracking services to know when your packages are arriving.



Request signature confirmation: Opt for delivery options that require a signature upon receipt.



Install security cameras: Visible cameras can deter thieves and help identify suspects.



Use a secure drop-off location: Consider delivery to your workplace or a package locker service.



Alert neighbors: Watch out for each other and report suspicious activity immediately.



