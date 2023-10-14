Synagogues in Attleboro and Rhode Island receive emailed threats, state police say

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A synagogue in Attleboro was among several local Jewish houses of worship that received emailed threats on Saturday, state police said.

Several synagogues in Rhode Island also received the threats, state police said.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., the State Police Bomb Squad responded to a synagogue in Attleboro at the request of local police after the synagogue received a bomb threat.

Troopers conducted interior and exterior sweeps of the building and grounds, and no concerning items were found, state police said. Troopers cleared the scene at 11:30 a.m.

“Our Fusion Center is aware that several Jewish houses of worship in Rhode Island also received emailed threats today. We are aware of no other locations in Massachusetts that received threats other than the Attleboro house of worship,” state police said in a statement Saturday.

The State Police Fusion Center “continues to gather and monitor intelligence related to, and communicate with our local, federal, and international law enforcement partners regarding potential threats,” state police said.

Also, the State Police Operations Watch Center “monitors incidents across the state and region 24/7/365 to provide situational awareness and assist in deployment of law enforcement assets as needed,” state police said.

“As always, we urge anyone who sees anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place to call 911 immediately,” state police said.

Attleboro Police are investigating the hoax threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

