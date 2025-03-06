Sweet win: Mass. man’s trip to store for sugar leads to $2,500-a-week-for-life lottery prize

BOSTON — A trip to the store to buy sugar turned into a sweet lottery win for a Massachusetts man.

Alfred LaRoche of Amesbury is the first $2,500-a-week-for-life prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$2,500 a Week for Life” $10 instant ticket game that went on sale last month.

LaRoche chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2 million, before taxes, state lottery officials said Wednesday.

LaRoche plans on building a new cottage with his winnings.

LaRoche, a carpenter who stopped at the store to buy sugar, said 19 is his lucky number, leading him to buy the lottery ticket because it was #19 in the book of tickets on display.

He said the clerk even rubbed the ticket for good luck before handing it to him.

The winning ticket was purchased at Black Duck Market & Deli, 12 Federal St. in Newburyport.

The store will receive a $26,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

