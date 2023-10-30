Sweet Treat! Infants from Boston hospital’s NICU are ready for Halloween

BOSTON — Some sweet little babies from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General for Children are getting a jump on Halloween, and they are all dressed for success.

Photos of the infants were shared by the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital, showing the small bundles of joy dressed in costumes, including a pumpkin, a superhero in training, a spider, and Harry Potter.

“This tradition that started at Brigham and Women’s Hospital began as a keepsake for families many years ago and has turned into a bright spot for patients and our community,” the hospital said in a release.

Costumes were donated to the Mass General for Children NICU this year from Project Sweet Peas.

Infants from Brigham and Women's NICU are ready for Halloween

