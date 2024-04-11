Suspects accused of vandalizing Sturbridge store with ‘chalk popper’ identified by police

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Police say they’ve identified five suspects accused of causing over a thousand dollars worth of damage inside of a clothing store on Saturday.

According to authorities, a group of unidentified males entered the Old Navy on Charlton Road just after 6:15 p.m. Officials say using a “chalk popper,” two of the suspected caused over $1,300 worth of damage to the clothes.

Surveillance video shows the blue mist erupting into the air and the two individuals walking away.

The chalk popper also caused a loud bang, which reportedly frightened others inside the store.

All five individuals, who officials say are minors, have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group