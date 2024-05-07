Incident at Leominster apartment complex prompts large police response

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An incident overnight at an apartment complex in Leominster prompted a large police response.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Leominster Police Department officers were seen gathered outside Riverside Apartment Complex on State Street.

Video from the scene showed a large area outside one of the buildings roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Police offered no specific details on the nature of the investigation, only saying that the Worcester District Attorney’s Office was involved.

No additional information was available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

