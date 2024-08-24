Suspect in deadly Dorchester stabbing arrested, Boston police say

BOSTON — The suspect in a stabbing that left a man dead in Boston on Friday night has been arrested and is facing a murder charge, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 1879 Dorchester Avenue in the city’s Dorchester section around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

David Adams, 38, of Dorchester was arrested Saturday after police determined his description matched the one provided for the suspect Friday night.

Video showed a large crime scene roped off with yellow tape near Citywide Convenience as investigators worked to gather evidence.

Adams is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a murder change at a later date.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

