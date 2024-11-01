Suspect in custody after pursuit in New Hampshire, state police say

STRAFFORD, N.H. — A suspect is in custody after running from officers following a pursuit in New Hampshire, state police said Friday morning.

The unidentified suspect “ran from a vehicle following a pursuit” in Strafford.

Troopers and local police officers actively searched the area of Strafford Road in Strafford for the suspect, a man who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as officers searched for him.

State police said additional information would be released later Friday.

Strafford is a small town northeast of Concord. The town’s population was 4,230 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

