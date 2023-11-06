Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Worcester State University expected to face a judge this week

WORCESTER, Mass. — A young man who was captured last week in New York on charges in connection with a deadly shooting on the campus of Worcester State University is expected to face a Massachusetts judge this week.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, signed a waiver of extradition late last week in a New York City courtroom, and law enforcement officials began the process of transporting him back to the Bay State, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in a shooting at Worcester State University on Oct. 28 that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The Worcester Police Department, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together in tracking down Rodriguez.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, police located two men, including Melendez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Melendez died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Randy Melendez’s family says they are glad Rodriguez is caught, but it doesn’t change anything.

They told Boston 25 News their son didn’t know Rodriguez, and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rodriguez is expected to face a judge in Worcester District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

