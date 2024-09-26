Suspect accused of throwing box of french fries at victim in Roxbury McDonald’s sought by police

BOSTON — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a box of french fries as a weapon on Monday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to the McDonald’s restaurant on Warren Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

Investigators determined the suspect pictured threw a box of french fries at a victim.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, 30-year-old Black male wearing a black White Sox flat-brimmed hat, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the alleged assault are under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group