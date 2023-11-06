Surfers have ‘close call’ with great white in water off Cape Cod as sharks remain ahead of winter

EASTHAM, Mass. — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is warning the public that sharks are still lurking in the water off Cape Cod ahead of winter after a pair of surfers had a “close call” with a great white over the weekend.

A shark on Saturday afternoon approached the surfers, who were in the water off Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, the Conservancy said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the post, the Conservancy wrote, “Thankfully they weren’t physically harmed but this is an important reminder to stay vigilant!”

In the wake of the encounter, the Conservancy urged the public to report shark sightings on its Sharktivity app.

Sharktivity provides information and push notifications on white shark sightings, detections, and movements of sharks in the region. The app uses data taken from researchers, safety officials, and others who upload photos and videos of shark sightings.

Shark season off New England typically runs from typically from May to November, but some may linger for longer periods.

“It is still white shark season and some will remain into the winter months,” the Conservancy warned.

The Conservancy noted that sharks are still hunting seals in shallow water along the coast.

Last month, there were 10 shark sightings reported in just a matter of days.

