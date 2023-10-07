10 great white sharks tagged off Mass. coast this week

Mass. — It’s been a busy week for the shark taggers at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

10 great white sharks were tagged by Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the AWSC, the research organization shared on social media.

It's been a busy few days for the research team! On Wednesday, @GregSkomal of the @massdmf working with the AWSC, tagged 5 white sharks. Yesterday, an additional 4 white sharks were tagged and a previously tagged white shark named “Arbok” was seen (in the video)! @MegalodonWinton pic.twitter.com/JsigjlXH0P — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) October 6, 2023

Five of the great whites were tagged on Wednesday and another five were tagged on Thursday.

Among the sharks was “Arbok” who’d previously been tagged.

Shark sightings typically peal between August and October.

There were more than 133 sharks were detected last year off the Cape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group