Sullivan’s Castle Island set to reopen for 74th season

BOSTON — You will soon be able to grab a hotdog while strolling around Castle Island once again.

Sullivan’s on Castle Island is set to reopen for its 74th season this upcoming Saturday, March 1.

The opening of Sullivan’s represents the unofficial start of spring for many Bostonians.

The concession shack first opened in 1951 and quickly drew crowds with its reasonable prices and delicious food.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

