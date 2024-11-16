Sullivan’s Castle Island offering half-priced hot dogs through end of season

BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island announced it will be closing its doors for the season on Sunday, December 1st.

As a thank you to their customers, they will be offering half-priced hot dogs through the last day of the 2024 season.

The concession shack first opened in 1951 and quickly drew crowds with its reasonable prices and delicious food.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.





