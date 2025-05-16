Winthrop Police officer credited with saving man’s life while on vacation in Spain

WINTHROP, Mass. — A Winthrop Police officer is being recognized for his heroic efforts while on a family vacation last month.

Officer Guy Prather is being credited with saving a man’s life on April 28 in Arcade, Spain.

According police, on that day around 9:45 a.m. Central European Time, Prather and his wife were on a hike when they noticed a man had fallen and was bleeding from his forehead.

After approaching the injured man, Prather realized the man was in cardiac arrest and had no pulse.

Prather immediately began CPR, providing chest compressions for six minute until paramedics arrived at the scene and took over. He also continued to assist with a bag valve mask until additional medical units arrived.

The man regained a pulse and was taken to a local hospital via medical helicopter, according to police.

Prather and his wife continued their hike and heard nothing of the man’s condition, until a day later.

On Tuesday, April 29, in the town of Caldas de Reis, Prather and his wife were approached by two men who were friends of the victim.

They told Prather the victim, Alberto, survived, and that Prather’s application of CPR likely saved his life.

According to police, Alberto was part of a group of hikers who were participating in the same multi-day hike to the Cathedral of Saint James in Santiago.

After exchanging contact info with Alberto’s friends, Prather and his wife were able to meet up with him and spent two days with Alberto and his wife, Ana, even going out to dinner with them and some friends.

“This was a truly incredible, emotional experience,” said Prather. “I feel lucky to have been in the right place at the right time to help.”

Prather was presented with two badges from friends of Alberto, who work as police officers in Spain.

In return, Prather intends on sending them Winthrop Police patches.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Officer Prather, and the example that he sets for others,” said Chief John Goodwin. “Even off-duty, our officers remain committed to saving lives and helping others.”

