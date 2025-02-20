Two people shot, injured in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. for a report of two people shot in the area of 11 Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

